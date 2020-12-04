Gov. Lamont signs executive order expanding unemployment benefits for workers impacted by COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Tens of thousands of Connecticut residents are still out of work due to the pandemic. Friday came some good news for the state’s lowest wage earners.

When so many people suddenly found themselves out of work earlier this year, they were able to apply for unemployment benefits from not only the state, but the federal government, too. There was a minimum qualification for the federal help, however.

“So while the program helped more than 160,000 residents, 38,000 of their neighbors were disqualified because they receive less than $100 a week in unemployment benefits,” explained state Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby.

“Who are these 38,000 people earning less than $100 a week?” asked Governor Ned Lamont (D-CT). “They’re often single parents, single mom, maybe working two or three jobs in and around minimum wage.”

Governor Lamont has now signed an order that would retroactively raise their earnings to a hundred dollars a week, making them eligible for that federal money.

On average, those folks needed $43 extra dollars a week, so the state will pay that, making them eligible for an additional $300 in federal money. The state unemployment fund is borrowing $7.5 million in order to receive $55 million from the federal government.

One hope is that the extra money will help the overall economy.

“Maybe get a little something extra for their child at Christmas or Chanukah,” Lamont said. “What that means, go shop at a local merchant.”

The other hope is that the federal government will keep charging states zero interest for borrowing all this money. Remember, money paid out in unemployment comes from a tax paid by businesses large and small.