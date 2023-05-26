Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont acknowledged speaking with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman as he continues in his efforts to return the NHL to Connecticut.

But that’s not the only nugget he dropped.

As the Arizona Coyotes face an uncertain future — as the state rejects a new arena proposal for the team — Gov. Lamont said Connecticut has “an ownership team if they want to make a change there.”

These are his first public comments about an ownership team being in place if the Coyotes are sold. He said that they’re “ready to do the XL center,” presumably as some sort of renovation.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin endorsed Hartford after a new arena proposal for the Coyotes was rejected in Arizona. The governor followed by saying he reached out to Commissioner Bettman.

The Whalers left for North Carolina in 1997.

Lamont said nothing is imminent.