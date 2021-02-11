Gov. Lamont to activate severe cold weather protocol, anticipating week of frigid weather

(WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont has announced Thursday that he is activating the severe cold weather protocol.

The protocol will be activated starting Thursday at 3 p.m. and will remain in effect until at least noon on Wednesday, Feb. 17. The decision was made in anticipation of at least a week of frigid weather.

Storm Team 8 says the temperatures will be between the upper 20s and low 30s from the rest of this week into next week, and a few rounds of snow are on deck.

The protocol might be extended if the extremely cold weather continues past Wednesday.

Residents in need of shelter are urged to call 211. Safety measures have been put in place at shelters across the state to adhere to COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

For more information, visit the state’s CTPrepares website.