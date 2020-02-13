Gov. Lamont to activate state’s Severe Weather Protocol Friday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont will be activating the state’s Severe Weather Protocol Friday, as temperatures are expected to dip into the single digital and teens.

The protocol, which will begin at 12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 and last through 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, will direct staff from certain agencies to coordinate with the United Way 2-1-1 and local shelters to make sure that the most vulnerable population is protected from the severe weather conditions.

Lamont released a statement on the Severe Weather Protocol activation:

“We’ve been a bit lucky so far this season with relatively mild temperatures as compared to normal, but a blast of freezing cold air will be heading in our direction on Friday night. Being outdoors in these extreme cold conditions for extended periods is not safe, and we must spread the word that shelters are available throughout Connecticut. If you or someone you know is in need of shelter, call 2-1-1 and they will direct you to a nearby location.” Governor Ned Lamont

According to a press release from the Governor, the protocol will entail the actions below:

The Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security activates its WebEOC communications network, an internet-based system that enables local, regional and state emergency management officials and first responders to share up-to-date information about a variety of situations and conditions. The system is used to monitor capacity at shelters across the state, enabling 2-1-1 to act as a clearinghouse to assist in finding shelter space for those who need it. Local officials, working through WebEOC, can alert 2-1-1 and the state when they open temporary shelters or warming centers.

The Department of Social Services, Department of Housing, and Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services coordinate with 2-1-1 and the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness, along with community-based providers, to provide transportation for people seeking shelter.

To find a list of available shelters, call 2-1-1 or visit www.211ct.org. For emergency management resources, visit ct.gov/ctprepares.