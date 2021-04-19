Gov. Lamont announces further ease to COVID restrictions for CT businesses; May 19 back to ‘new normal’

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced the further easing of some COVID-19-related safety restrictions for businesses in the state Monday.
Starting May 1, restaurant curfew is moved from 11 p.m. to midnight, outdoor restrictions lifted, alcohol can be served without food, and no table size limit.
May 19 all remaining business restrictions will be lifted including social-distancing requirements (no mandates), 12 a.m. curfew lifted, no limits on gathering sizes. Also, movie theater capacity can go up to 100%.
We still strongly recommend wearing masks indoors.
He said in a tweet the changes would be happening over the coming days.
This comes a few weeks after the governor announced an ease on restrictions at state parks.
