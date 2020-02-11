Gov. Lamont to announce improvements to Connecticut’s rail system

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Tuesday, Governor Ned Lamont will announce improvements that are coming to Connecticut’s rail system, including the Hartford Line and Shoreline East.

Being a businessman from Greenwich, Governor Lamont has placed a high priority on commuter train transportation right from the beginning of his administration. We’re not really sure what this announcement is going to be.

On the press release about Tuesday’s event, it just says he’s announcing something that will increase convenience for passengers on the rail system including Shoreline East and on the CT Rail Hartford Line.

We know that the Governor is proposing spending billions of dollars upgrading the state’s transportation infrastructure over the next decade, including new rail cars and new rail facilities. He is working with phone companies to upgrade cell reception along train tracks so people can get more done as they commute.

He also wants trains to be able to go from Hartford to New Haven in 30 minutes, New Haven to Stamford in 30 minutes, and Stamford to Grand Central in 30 minutes.

The press conference will take place at the Berlin Train Station at 11 a.m.