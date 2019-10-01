Breaking News
On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban
Live Now
Gov. Lamont discusses new law increasing legal age to purchase tobacco products

Gov. Lamont to discuss new law increasing legal age to purchase tobacco products

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont is holding a press conference to discuss the enactment of a new state law that increases the legal age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21.

The law goes into effect today, October 1.

Related: New laws that go into effect on October 1st

The press conference is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and will be livestreamed on WTNH.com.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss