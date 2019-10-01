Gov. Lamont to discuss new law increasing legal age to purchase tobacco products

(WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont is holding a press conference to discuss the enactment of a new state law that increases the legal age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21.

The law goes into effect today, October 1.

Related: New laws that go into effect on October 1st

The press conference is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and will be livestreamed on WTNH.com.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.