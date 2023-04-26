EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – Construction will soon begin on Interstate 95, to restructure it to improve safety and traffic flow. Many bridges are in desperate need of repair, and Governor Ned Lamont is rolling out a plan to make them safe.

The news comes as crews are still working on the Gold-Star Memorial Bridge, where a deadly crash happened last week.

On Wednesday, April 26, Governor Ned Lamont along with Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto, will hold a news conference at the CDOT Staging area, located at 260 Flanders Rd., to announce that the Connecticut Department of Transportation is starting construction on I-95 in the area of Exit 74 in East Lyme.

The event begins at 10:30 a.m. and they will be joined by Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, First Selectman Kevin Seery, and members of the local legislative delegation.

The $148 million project is 80% federally funded from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and is designed to improve safety and traffic flow. Some of the corrections will be adding a bridge over Rt. 161, and adding new on and off ramps along Exit 74.