Gov. Lamont to judge ‘Battle of the Band’ at Woodstock Fair

WOODSTOCK, Conn. (WTNH)– The Woodstock Anniversary Tribute Concert will be held Friday at the Woodstock Fair.

Governor Ned Lamont will be there judging the “Battle of the Bands” competition.

“I may have missed the first Woodstock concert in 1969, but I’m won’t miss the 50th anniversary Woodstock tribute concert in Woodstock, Connecticut. There is no better way to bring together Connecticut music, arts, ’60s nostalgia, and tourism all into one fun afternoon. I invite everyone to come enjoy a day filled with peace and music-and celebrate all that Connecticut has to offer. With five incredible local bands playing everything from Janis to Jimi, there is no better place be on Friday, August 30,” said Lamont in a press release.

Five local bands will compete for the title of “Connecticut Band of the Year,” and $17,000. They are Among Acres, Balkun Brothers, Hollister Thompson Band, Last Licks and Weird Sounds.

The fun starts at 1 p.m. at the Woodstock Fairgrounds. For more details, click here.