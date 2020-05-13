Gov. Lamont to meet with dental hygienists due to coronavirus, reopening concerns

(WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont is set to meet with dentists and dental hygienists Wednesday after many expressed concerns that offices are not doing enough to protect them or patients.

News 8 spoke with a Hamden dentist who says he’s working to follow guidelines from the American Dental Association.

Dr. Aaron Gross is planning on seeing half the number of patients he normally does. He’s tracking down gowns, face shields, and N-95 masks for his staff. And he’s installing three different systems to clean the air.

“We’re not really in any hurry to get back into elective dentistry right now until we can ensure that our office is completely safe for our staff and for our patients,” Dr. Aaron Gross, Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry of CT.

Dr. Gross recommends asking your dentist four questions before you visit: