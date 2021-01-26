Gov. Lamont to propose legislation that would expand access to broadband internet

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont is expected to propose legislation that would make broadband internet access more accessible to Connecticut residents.

Several state lawmakers, the Bethel First Selectman, and the Guilford Superintendent are expected to join the governor for that announcement during a virtual roundtable Tuesday.

Back in December, Lamont announced that Connecticut was the first state in the nation to provide laptop computers to all students in an effort to close the digital divide.

They also noted back then that internet access is still a challenge for some low-income families. All of that was made very clear when districts had to quickly switch to remove learning last spring.

Back in July, Lamont allocated $43.5 million in federal cares act money to buy 82,000 laptops and help provide at-home internet access for families in need.

The virtual announcement gets underway at 11 a.m. Tuesday. You can stream it on WTNH.com and the free News 8 app.