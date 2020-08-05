Governor Lamont tours areas damaged by Isaias

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Drone video shows the damage to a top floor of a Wethersfield apartment building, which had its roof ripped off during Tuesday’s storm.

“All of a sudden we heard a large…we heard a really big boom sound, and my sister from the other room, she started screaming,” said Merve Saidova, who had been sleeping in the bed in the damaged room just 20 minutes before the storm tore it apart.

“And right on this bed [is] where everything fell,” said Saidova. “So, I was very lucky thank god.”

Wethersfield was one of the towns Governor Ned Lamont toured Wednesday to see the damage done by Tropical Storm Isaias.

In Middletown, he saw how lucky the city was because two trees that fell on Veteran’s Memorial Green narrowly missed the two monuments in front of them.

But there was other damage with which it had to contend.

“Thirty-five percent of residents are without power at the moment,” said Mayor Benjamin Florsheim, (D) Middletown. “We have still some roads, some major arteries blocked and without power at signals.”

It was at the governor’s first stop in Wethersfield where he told News 8 he was declaring the state of emergency.

“That’s going to do everything I can so I can utilize the [national] guard more effectively and also puts us on notice that we may be eligible for some FEMA funding which will go right to our municipalities who need it,” said the governor.

Middletown’s mayor said his city and residents definitely need it.

“It’s incredibly expensive to get this stuff returned or removed from private property as well as from public property so funding is going to be critical,” said Mayor Florsheim. “I’m hoping that there will be a FEMA declaration at some point.”

The governor is now asking cities and towns to document the damage and clean up costs so they can better make their case for federal funding.