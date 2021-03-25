Gov. Lamont, tribal leaders discuss deal modernizing gaming options available to state residents

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– Calling it a “deal that’s built to last,” Governor Ned Lamont gathered with the tribal leaders who run Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods casinos to discuss the deal they reached and the push to get sports betting and iGaming legalized in Connecticut.

This deal will mean a lot to the state’s economy.

“I think we put in place a deal that makes sense. It makes sense for the tribes, it makes sense for the taxpayers of the state of Connecticut and its built to last,” said Lamont.

“The Mohegan tribe values our historic partnership with the state of Connecticut. A tremendous amount of work went into achieving this agreement,” said Chairman of Mohegan Tribe James Gessner.

“Not only will we see an incredible reach to broader parts of the state with online gaming, but we fully expect that it will drive additional foot traffic here to Southeastern Connecticut,” said Foxwoods Chairman Rodney Butler.

