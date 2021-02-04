Gov. Lamont, UConn propose plans to expand access to postsecondary education in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont is teaming up with the University of Connecticut and has announced a set of proposals aimed at postsecondary education in the state. UConn will announce a separate plan, but will have the same effect.

The Governor says these proposals are about getting more students into college. Particularly low-income, first-generation students of color.

Governor Ned Lamont joined UConn officials virtually Thursday to unveil a 4-prong college legislative proposal aimed at making college more equitable.

The plan will:

Require students to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) — Something Louisiana did that increased applications by 25%

Work with the four Connecticut State Universities to create a free auto-admission program

Create a transit pass for students in public and private colleges

Add more opportunities for kids to earn college credits in high school

“Taking the lead on making it easier for kids K-12 and beyond get that certificate, get that degree. Make sure they have a good paying job in the great state of Connecticut,” Gov. Lamont said.

The State Dept. of Education Deputy Commissioner Desi Nesmith said it “Couldn’t come at a more critical juncture. the FAFSA completion, college enrollment taking direct hits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

It’s estimated students left some $2.6 billion on the table in federal aid last year. Lamont says that’s something he’s trying to avoid. Nationally, Connecticut ranks to 10 in students who fill out the FAFSA, but that’s not equal across communities.

UConn is also announcing a new program to partner with the state’s 33 struggling school districts known as “Alliance Districts,” beginning in the fall of 2022. Students in low-income families among the top 10% of Alliance District will qualify for rapid admission programs.

UConn President Tom Katsouleas said, “The overall goal here is to have a more diverse and representative class. Both ethnically and socioeconomically. And to meet the workforce needs of the state.”

Lamont plans to introduce the bills next week — the same time he will make his budget address.