Gov. Lamont, UConn to announce $10 million grant in effort to develop poultry without the use of antibiotics

(WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont is to attend an event in August to announce a large sum grant from the United States Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA-NIFA) to develop poultry without the use of antibiotics with UConn at the head.

The Systems-Based Integrated Program for Enhancing the Sustainability of Antibiotic-Restricted Poultry Production $10 million grant includes UConn as the lead institution in the grant along with a dozen other universities.

The idea is to make an impact for human, animal, and environmental health in Connecticut as well as the nation by developing a program for producing broiler chickens without the use of antibiotics as growth promoters.

Gov. Lamont will attend the press conference along with other Connecticut government officials from the federal and state level on August 3 at 10:30 a.m. The conference will be located at UConn Poultry Unit, located off of Route 195 (Storrs Road).