Gov. Lamont urges beachgoers to play it safe ahead of holiday weekend

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH)– Beaches, barbecues and get-together’s are traditional parts of the holiday weekend. But with the Covid-19 pandemic, this year will be different.

State parks and beaches will remain open for the Fourth of July weekend, however Governor Ned Lamont and state leaders are urging people to play it safe, wear masks and maintain social distancing when visiting them.

The governor was at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison Thursday to encourage people to continue to do their part to limit the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Officials are asking beachgoers to keep about 15 feet away from each other with their blankets and towels, and to bring masks and flip flops for when heading to the concessions or bathrooms.

Camping has also begun at at Hammonasset only for RVs with a bathroom, but next week tents will be allowed.

Additionally, officials are limiting capacity for parking so the beach fills up quickly and folks should check the status before they leave for the beach.

“Staycation, stay close to home. You got a Hammonasset or something like this 15 minutes away. It’s worth the visit and taking advantage of this beautiful state,” said Governor Lamont.

After walking through the beach’s parking lot, Lamont also said that he was concerned about out of state people coming into Connecticut from coronavirus hot zones.

If you are heading out this week, the state launched a new website called What’s Open Outdoors to give you an indication of which state parks are open.