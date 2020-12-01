Gov. Lamont urges volunteerism in schools, healthcare centers amid pandemic

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont continues to urge more people to volunteer in schools and healthcare centers during the pandemic.

It’s part of the Step Up Connecticut program. After just a few days of announcing the initiative, Cheshire High School has seen a 35 former students volunteer to help in schools.

“The governor’s Step Up initiative is the perfect opportunity and call to action for those kids in Cheshire and those your adults across the rest of Connecticut,” said Dr. Jeffrey Sloan, Cheshire Superintendent.

For more information on how to volunteer with the Step Up Connecticut program, click here.