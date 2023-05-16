HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and education leaders rolled out a series of proposals Tuesday that they said would help fill about 1,300 public school teaching positions, plus 1,300 paraeducators jobs, in the state.

The three-point plan, a $3 million initiative led by the state’s education and labor departments, involves creating a new teacher Registered Apprenticeship Program, spending more money on paraeducator job fairs and expanding the state’s grow-your-own program from 15 school districts to 33, which recruits and trains teachers from the communities where they live and work.

“I’m so proud of this program,” Lamont said. “I’m so proud of the fact that we are getting people exposed to teaching at a much earlier age, and frankly, having someone a little closer to your age as a mentor as a teacher is not a bad thing for that sixth grader either. We need you more than ever, teachers. Thanks for everything you do.”

According to state officials, recent survey data shows that over 60% of the vacancies are in the state’s Alliance Districts. Nearly half of all teaching vacancies are in special education, math, or science, while almost three-quarters of all paraeducators vacancies are in special education.

The Lamont administration said staffing levels increased by 4% between the 2018-2019 and 2021-2022 school years, representing an increase of more than 4,000 full-time equivalent staff in schools and districts in the state. The percentage of educators of color working in schools has increased to 11.2% in 2022-23, up from 8.3% in 2015-2016, adding 1,649 new diverse educators.

State officials said above-average increases in staffing levels were seen in the following areas: