HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont addressed Connecticut during his budget address to the state on Tuesday, where he laid out a two-year, $50.5 billion budget plan to the General Assembly.

Though this comes as good news to many, others are not thrilled with the new budget plan. The governor is facing backless from UConn specifically, as the budget plan cuts funding for the school by more than $150 million over the next two years.

The loss of funding will mean higher tuition for students.

UConn relies on the state for roughly a quarter of its annual funding. The school’s president said the university will be left with a shortfall of $160 million. Then, nearly $200 million after that.

Students are organizing a walkout of class next week to travel to the state capitol to protest the cuts. These cuts in funding will mean an extra $3,000 per student next year alone.

On the other hand, however, not everyone is unhappy with the new budget proposal. If it is passed, it will include the largest income tax cut in state history, saving the average family $600 in savings.

“We have a Governor who is trying to land that airplane gently. I’m very pleased with his tax package. It’s something Republicans have been fighting for,” said Republican State Rep. Vin Candelora.

The budget includes an increase of more than 5% over the next two years. Some other topics included housing, transportation, childcare, and energy. Plus an extra $10 million in grants to address teacher shortages.