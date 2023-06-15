HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Governor’s Summer Reading Challenge is back for its 27th year — but now with a twist.

Instead of deciding a winner by how many books students read, now it will focus on how many children take part.

“Whether it’s reading a magazine, a novel, a book in braille, Spanish, Arabic — you know there is over 180 languages spoken in our schools — or spending a day at one of our beautiful parks here in Connecticut, reading no matter how you do it over the summer months is enriching to the mind,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.

He gave a little insight into his own favorites.

“I love to read about different periods of time, people who are different from myself, and learn about what makes them different, but, more importantly, I learn about what we have in common, no matter how different you think we may be,” Lamont said.