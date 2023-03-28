NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont has ordered the flags of the United States of America and the state of Connecticut lowered in honor of the victims killed in a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

Three children and three adults were victims of a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville Monday morning.

Metro Nashville Police confirmed the victims as 9-year-olds Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, 61-year-old Cynthia Peak, 60-year-old Katherine Koonce, and 61-year-old Mike Hill. All three adults worked at the school. Police later identified the shooter as a 28-year-old from Nashville.

Flags should be lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset on Friday, March 31.

Lamont encourages Connecticut residents and local businesses to lower their flags to half-staff.

The governor’s order came after President Joe Biden issued a proclamation ordering the flag of the United States to be lowered at the White House and all public buildings.