HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont has ordered the state’s flags to fly at half-staff in honor of the victims of the mass shooting Wednesday night in Lewiston, Maine.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills said 18 people were killed and 13 were injured in the shootings at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston.

“The news of these mass shootings last night in Maine is sickening and heartbreaking,” Lamont said. “The growing number of mass shootings in our country is infuriating, and we cannot become complacent to this epidemic of gun violence. I applaud and thank the work of the first responders in their swift actions to protect our communities – here in Connecticut and throughout New England. The Connecticut State Police is prepared to address any threats to our local communities should they arise and stand ready to assist law enforcement in Maine if requested.”

Flags in Connecticut will remain lowered until sunset on Monday, Oct. 30.