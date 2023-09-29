HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont has ordered the state’s flags to fly at half-staff in honor of the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who died at age 90.

Feinstein died on Thursday night at her home in Washington, D.C., her office said on Friday.

“Senator Feinstein has made a legendary mark in Congress and her passing is a substantial loss for our country,” Lamont said. “In particular, I am incredibly appreciative of her commitment toward enacting commonsense policies on gun violence prevention, as well as her trailblazing work on equal rights. My condolences are with Senator Feinstein’s family and her colleagues in Congress. I am deeply grateful for her service to the United States and the legacy she leaves.”

Earlier Friday, President Joe Biden ordered flags across the nation to be flown at half-staff in her honor. He called her “a pioneering American,” a “true trailblazer” and a “cherished friend.”

Flags in Connecticut will remain lowered until sunset on the day of her internment.