HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. and state flags will fly at half-staff in Connecticut from Sunday through Thursday to honor the victims of the mass shooting in Allen, Texas, according to an announcement from Gov. Ned Lamont.

“I am sickened and heartbroken by another mass casualty shooting of innocent people at the hands of someone with an AR-15-style assault weapon,” Lamont said in a written announcement. “Our elected leaders in Congress have become too complacent and comfortable with doing nothing to protect Americans from this epidemic of gun violence. The overwhelming majority of Americans support meaningful reforms on gun violence prevention, and it is far past time that Congress acts.”

Eight people were killed, and seven wounded, Saturday when a gunman opened fire on shoppers at an outlet mall. The shooter was killed by a police officer who was nearby.

Municipal, corporate and other flags must also be lowered.