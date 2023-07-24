HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont called for an independent review on Monday into Connecticut State Police after an audit found that troopers were falsifying thousands of traffic tickets — potentially as a way to skew racial profiling data.

“I have ordered a comprehensive and independent investigation of possible misconduct by the Connecticut State Police based on the information brought to light by the Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition Project,” Lamont said in a written announcement. “I have great faith in the overwhelming majority of our troopers, and to protect public confidence in them we must get to the bottom of this and learn how it happened, why it happened, and how to prevent it from ever happening again. I am glad that someone with Deirdre Daly’s experience and credibility has agreed to undertake this important work.”

Daly, a former U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut, will conduct the investigation. She will interview troopers and others who may know more. Lamont also pointed to an online form where information can be submitted confidentially. Calls can also be made at (800) 711-6348.

Connecticut State Police leaders said they’ll comply with the review.

“I have issued an order today to all state troopers instructing them to cooperate with the investigation and come forth with relevant information,” Connecticut State Police Colonel Stavros Mellekas said in the announcement. “The Connecticut State Police takes this matter very seriously and we have already instituted several reforms based on the recently released audit. We look forward to continuing that work. We welcome this investigation and will cooperate fully.”

The Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition Project presented audit findings last week, stating that a review of 800,000 traffic infractions that were issued between 2014 and 2021 found a mismatch of how many tickets were reported to the judicial system didn’t match what were given to an advisory board — leading to the conclusion that 25,000 tickets were fake.

The data appears as though troopers ticketed more white drivers while underreporting traffic stops with people of color.