HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont is withdrawing his proposal to ban the sale of gas-powered cars in Connecticut by 2035, a move that opponents of the plan celebrated on Monday, according to legislative sources.

The Legislative Regulation Review Committee, which is made up of 14 lawmakers was set to have a hearing and vote on Tuesday regarding the ban on the sale of gas-powered cars.

On Monday afternoon, legislative sources told News 8 that the committee would hold off on the scheduled vote.

“This is victory for consumers who would have paid a big price tag for the state’s efforts to ban gas powered cars and trucks in the future,” Chris Herb, the president of the Connecticut Energy Markets Association. “However, the battle may not be over. It’s unclear what could happen next, but CEMA will continue to be vigilant in our opposition to this reckless policy. This is too much too fast, and we are not ready for an EV-only future.”

Republican leaders had been vocally opposed to the plan, which Lamont argued in August would lead to less pollution in the state and was “the right thing to do.”

Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) said in a statement released the following statement in part below.

“The Governor’s decision to withdraw the regulations is a reasoned approach to address the growing concerns raised by working and middle class families. Adopting California emission standards which ban the sale of gas-powered cars is a substantial policy shift which must be decided by the General Assembly. There are too many questions regarding the capacity of our electric grid, the cost and location of grid improvements, and the negative impact on urban, rural and working poor families.”

State Sen. Stephen Harding (R-District 30), who is on the Connecticut General Assembly Environment Committee was planning to attend the vote. Harding said he supports moving toward electric-vehicle incentivization but believes banning gas-powered vehicle sales is taking it a step too far.

“I am pleased that the Governor has put the breaks, albeit temporary, on the mandate for all electric vehicles,” Republican Minority Leader Vincent Candelora wrote in a statement to News 8. “Republicans believe that this ban has no plan and stand with Connecticut consumers against this costly mandate.”

State Rep. Anne Hughes (D-District 135) said the Biden Infrastructure Act helps states set up clean energy grids and would lower costs.

“These standards are not radical or controversial. They are quite frankly the least we can do in the face of an urgent climate crisis,” Hughes said.



Hughes said canceling the vote puts the urgent issue on hold until a Connecticut General Assembly vote in 2024. She said it puts the state behind California and neighboring states like New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island which are driving the legislation forward.

In August, more than 230 people testified before the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection regarding the plan. Arguments included that the state didn’t have the infrastructure required to charge electric vehicles, and the high cost to buy one.

News 8 has reached out to Gov. Ned Lamont for comment but has yet to hear back. Democratic lawmakers and Lamont are expected to hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.