HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A piece of legislation allowing people in Connecticut to shoot bears in self defense was signed into law by Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday night.

The bill sailed through the legislature during a year that saw increasing numbers of bear interactions. However, proposals to create a bear hunt did not pass.

The new law sets out guidelines requiring a bear to come after an individual, their family and their property before the animal can be shot.

The bill also makes it illegal to feed bears.