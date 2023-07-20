BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Public high school students in Connecticut will soon be required to take financial classes in order to graduate.

Gov. Ned Lamont signed the bill on Thursday at Lewis Mills High School in Burlington.

Starting with the Class of 2027, students will need to take at least one personal financial management and financial literacy class.

They’re classes, leaders said, that are crucial for the emerging adults.

“Financial literacy really is the foundation for opportunity and for independence, and it opens up doors to economic prosperity,” Connecticut Treasurer Erick Russell said. “It empowers good decision making.”

The class can count as either a humanities credit or an elective credit.

Connecticut joins 21 other states requiring a personal finance course in order to graduate.