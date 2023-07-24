NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) announced Monday that he had submitted a request for a federal agriculture disaster declaration for all eight continues in Connecticut following devastating flooding earlier this month.

Millions of dollars worth of crops were destroyed due to heavy rain and river flooding. Twenty-seven farms in Connecticut lost an estimated 1,500 acres and nearly $21 million in lost revenue, according Connecticut Department of Agriculture said. This is in addition to two previous frost events in February and May that resulted in 1,077 acres impacted with estimated losses totaling $8.4 million.

In a letter to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Thomas J. Vilsack, Lamont said the state had received 10.74 inches of rain so far in July, which is 423% of the state’s normal rainfall for the month.

If approved, the declaration would make farmers eligible for certain federal disaster assistance programs, such as emergency loans, to cover production losses.

More immediately, state officials said they’d offer short-term, low-interest loans while waiting for federal help. Farmers can call 1-833-897-2474 or visit CTFarmStressRelief.com for resources.