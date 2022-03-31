HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Gov. Ned Lamont announced that he suspended the state’s excise gas tax which will begin on April 1 and last until June 30.

Connecticut residents will get a break on the state’s ¢25 excise tax on gasoline from April 1 to June 30. The legislation will also suspend fares on buses throughout the state and create a one-week sales tax holiday in April. Residents will be able to purchase clothing and footwear for under $100 dollars with no tax from April 10 – 16.

The legislation included language asserting that retailers who fail to reduce the per-gallon price on gasoline during the suspension period will be considered an” unfair or deceptive practice.” The legislation was approved in the House and the Senate with unanimous support by the lawmakers.

“With this bipartisan action, we are taking steps to provide some relief to consumers as they face rising prices due to a number of international dynamics and market instability that go far beyond our state. Connecticut is in a stronger fiscal position than ever before, and I am determined to use every tool available to provide relief for our residents,” said Gov. Ned Lamont