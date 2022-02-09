Gov. Ned Lamont to deliver 2022 State of the State address

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Gov. Ned Lamont is set to deliver the 2022 State of the State address during a joint session of the Connecticut General Assembly at Noon on Wednesday.

Lamont will introduce a package of proposals focused on eliminating gun violence in the state and enhancing public safety for Connecticut citizens.

The package of gun safety proposals includes creating a statewide community intervention program, stopping the flow of illegal ghost guns, ensuring gun stores take their obligations seriously, modifying carrying laws, closing loopholes in assaults weapons laws, making domestic violence conviction an automatic disqualifier for carrying permits and strengthening laws on the safe storage of firearms.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s proposal for budget adjustments include a $64 million investment in public safety set to address the current needs of the state and lay a foundation for a lasting impact.

Gov Ned Lamont’s plan would be $19 million to prevent and reduce repeated crime, $4 million to speed up criminal investigations using forensic science, $23 million to clear accumulated court cases, and $18 million to help victims recover from crime.

The speech will take place at the Connecticut State Capitol and can be streamed live on News 8 at 12:00 P.M.