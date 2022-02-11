SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of Waterbury is holding the 2022 Waterbury Regional Chamber’s Legislative Summit and Gov. Ned Lamont is set to deliver the keynote address.

200 business leaders will be in attendance at the Wyndham Southbury Hotel alongside 16 members of the Regional Legislative Delegation and mayors from surrounding towns. Gov. Ned Lamont will deliver the keynote address, where he will cover a variety of subjects that focus on the Waterbury business community.



Following the Governor’s address, the Legislative Breakfast will host discussions on the 2022 legislative agenda in break out sessions. Topics from the sessions will include transportation, workforce development, taxes, spending, education health and human services.

Many are looking forward to hearing the governor’s ideas on workforce development, as an Amazon distribution center is expected to open in the area.

“The Waterbury Regional Chamber is delighted that Governor Lamont will be able to attend and present his vision for Connecticut to the Greater Waterbury business community,” said Mary M. Rosengrant-Chiappalone, Chairwoman of the Waterbury Regional Chamber Board of Directors.