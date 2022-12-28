HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont will decline a salary from the state as he enters his second term, according to an announcement Wednesday from his office.

“The governor is grateful for the trust the people of Connecticut have given to him and he looks forward to the start of a new term,” Anthony Anthony, Lamont’s director of communication, said in a written statement.

He made the same decision for his first term.

Lamont’s salary would have been $226,711 a year, starting Jan. 4. The amount is tied to how much the chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court makes.

Lamont, a former cable television entrepreneur, made more than $54 million last year, according to the Associated Press. The bulk of his income was from investment earnings.