NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) announced the timeline for vehicles to go all-electric and proposed new emission standards for all vehicles, including trucks and buses. He stressed that Connecticut officials want more people to buy electric cars.

“It’s the right thing to do. It’s the smart thing to do. It’s never been more affordable than it is today,” Lamont said. “By the way, you’re also saving the world.”

State leaders announced that, by 2035, 100% of new passenger vehicles sold in Connecticut will have to be fully electric. More and more trucks and buses will also have to be electric in the coming years. The reason is obvious.

“Days when children in New Haven can’t open the windows in their homes because they’re concerned about the air quality outside,” state Rep. Roland Lemar (D-New Haven) said. “Increased number of days missed from school, increased number of visits to the emergency room.”

The new rules were made on a bipartisan basis.

“Public health and an economic initiative to be able to create a better world can be done,” state Sen. Tony Hwang (R-Fairfield) said.

The state is working with utilities to make at-home car chargers more affordable and is planning a significant expansion of public charging stations.

“We’re working with different state agencies and stakeholders to roll out a program that creates a convenient, reliable, fast-charging network across the state,” said Karen Kitsis, the Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Transportation. “We’ve identified corridors along our major highways as part of that effort.”

The state is also offering an incentive to go electric.

“Our popular cheaper rebate program is available. Cash on the head” explained Commissioner Katie Dykes of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. “That, coupled with more generous tax credits from the inflation reduction act, has made it even more affordable than ever to purchase an electric vehicle.”

Manufacturers will have to offer a larger and larger percentage of electric vehicles at their dealerships. That begins in 2027, converting to nothing but electric in 2035.