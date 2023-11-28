HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A plan to phase out the sale of new, gas-powered cars in Connecticut by 2035 hit a roadblock this week when Gov. Ned Lamont pulled the plug on the proposal after facing mounting opposition.

“I like these goals, I like these standards,” Lamont said. “I like to have a roadmap.”

On Tuesday, Lamont remained optimistic the state would find a path forward.

“This year, EVs are 10% of new vehicle sales,” said Katie Dykes, the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. “That’s a 19% increase in electric vehicle registrations just in the last year. We’ve seen a 30% increase in the availability of charging ports.”

It stalled as the proposal faced opposition. The state’s legislative regulation review committee was set to vote on it on Tuesday, but didn’t after the plan was pulled.

“It is not a good moment for Connecticut to be the only state in our region that has pulled back on these regulations,” said Lori Brown, the executive director of the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters.

Multiple concerns surrounded the plan, including how it would require greater infrastructure, more public charging stations and an updated power grid. There were also worries for lower-income residents who may not be able to afford to switch to an electric vehicle.

However, those backing the plan remain optimistic.

“Working together, we can forge a path forward that enables companies like Eversource to make that investment in the electric grid,” said Steve Sullivan, the president of Connecticut electric operations for Eversource.

While no clear “plan B” was announced, there was agreement that further study is needed.

“It was good to hear that they’re now going to start taking into consideration the affordability, the impact that this is going to have on Connecticut residents, and we’re looking forward to that conversation,” said Rep. Vincent Candelora (R-District 86), the House minority leader.

As for what’s next, News 8 has been told the issue will be discussed by the full legislature during the upcoming 2024 legislative session, which begins in February.