“The virus knows no borders”: Gov. announces closure of restaurants, businesses in CT due to coronavirus concerns

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont has announced Connecticut’s businesses and restaurants will be shut down beginning Monday night due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Governor Lamont was joined by New York Andrew Governor Cuomo and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to announce the closures across the tri-state area. Officials say the establishments will close at 8 p.m. Monday and restaurants will only offer takeout and delivery service.

🆕Viruses don't know borders. #CT #NY & #NJ are taking a regional approach to reduce spread of #COVID19.



Effective 8PM tonight in all 3 states:



-Gatherings max 50 ppl

-Restaurants/bars will be take-out/delivery only

-Movie theaters closed

-Gyms closed

-Commercial casinos closed — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 16, 2020

“The virus knows no borders,” Gov. Lamont said during the announcement. This uniform initiative is to highlight social distancing and slow the spread of COVID-19.

I am strongly urging our tribal casinos to heed our guidance to prohibit events of more than 50 people. Our casinos have been incredible partners with the state and we need everyone to step up during this public health emergency. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 16, 2020

All public events, including movie theaters and gyms, will also be closed Monday. Some services will be available with a max occupancy of 50 people as long as they adhere to social distancing. Restaurants have been closed until further notice and are coordinating an open date.

There are more than 8,500 eating and drinking establishments across Connecticut with more than 160,000 people employed.

Cafeterias will remain open and coordinate pick-up meals. Supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open.

“Don’t even think of going to a neighboring state,” Gov. Cuomo added.

“As a sector that employs more than 10 percent of our state workforce, these decisions can and will impact our employees and our state economy,” Scott Dolch – CT Restaurant Association #COVID19 @WTNH @ctcapitolreport — jodi latina (@jodilatina8) March 16, 2020

Officials will be working with online scholastic services to maintain education and keep students at home.

Gov. Cuomo said he and the other governors will be reaching out to Pennsylvania, Massachusettes and Rhode Island to join the effort to take similar coronavirus precautions.

As of Sunday, six new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Connecticut, totaling 26:

Fairfield County: 16 confirmed cases

Hartford County: 3 confirmed cases

Litchfield County: 4 confirmed cases

New Haven County: 3 confirmed cases

