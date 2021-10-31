Governor, First Lady Lamont invite trick-or-treaters to Hartford residence

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Trick-or-treaters are invited to stop by the Governor’s residence in Hartford Sunday night to receive some Halloween candy.

Governor Ned Lamont and First Lady Annie Lamont will be outside of their home, 990 Prospect Avenue, to greet trick-or-treaters. They are asking children to come by starting at 5 p.m.

This year’s Halloween will be a blast for those who missed out last year due to COVID-19. Leading up to the holiday, Governor Lamont has been retweeting his favorite costumes on Twitter.

