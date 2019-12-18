Governor Lamont activates Severe Cold Weather Protocol for next few days

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont has activated the state’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol for Wednesday night into Saturday morning.

Lamont says that because bitter cold temperatures and wind chills are anticipated to impact the state the next few days, he is activating the state’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol for the first time this season.

This will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday night and last until 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

This protocol directs state agencies to coordinate with the United Way 2-1-1 and shelters to make sure that the most vulnerable populations are protected from the severe weather conditions.

“Bitter cold temperatures and wind chills are expected to impact our state over the next few days. We must ensure that services are available to protect the most vulnerable populations during these periods of cold weather. If you or someone you know is in need of a shelter or warming center, please call 2-1-1,” said Lamont in a press release.

For a list of shelters and warming centers, call 211 or click here.