Governor Lamont announces ConnectiCore program to help non-profits recover from pandemic

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is stepping up to help support non-profits during the coronavirus outbreak.

The state and the Connecticut Community Non-Profit Alliance are joining forces to create the ConnectiCore program. It will create jobs for young people, help non-profits meet its mission, and help people get the resources they need.

One of those non-profits that will benefit from the new program is Foodshare.

Governor Lamont said during the announcement, “We have the brainpower, the resources, we have the young people to get all this done. Filling and incredible need, an amazing need that’s going to continue for a while.”

The program is modeled after Americorps Vista. Officials hope this program will become a national program.