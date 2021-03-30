Governor Lamont announces proclamation marking Tuesday as “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day”

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont has proclaimed Tuesday, March 30, 2021, to be “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day.”

He announced the proclamation in honor of “those who served the United States military during the Vietnam War with courage, honor, and valor.”

Throughout the day, “Welcome Home” ceremonies will take place across the state to honor all Vietnam and Vietnam-era Veterans who served with honor.

The proclamation was made a day after the forty-eighth anniversary of the end of American involvement in the Vietnam War.

More than 58,000 people made the ultimate sacrifice while in Vietnam, with many thousands more wounded in combat.

Around 25 people from Connecticut, out of nearly 1,600 nationwide, remain missing and unaccounted for in the Vietnam conflict.