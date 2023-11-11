HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Department of Transportation announced that $11.7 million in grants will go to improve infrastructure in 17 towns and cities across the state.

The announcement came Thursday from Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) and Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. This will be the fifth round of awards from the Community Connectivity Grant Program.

The program is designed to fund projects that will improve safety and accessibility for pedestrians, bicyclists and all kinds of commuters.

On the projects Gov. Lamont said, “These projects help connect people to their communities, promote economic development, create more vibrant town centers, and encourage environmentally friendly transportation options.”

The following grants have been approved in the fifth round:

Berlin : Kensington Transit Oriented Development Sidewalk Improvements ($780,000)

: Kensington Transit Oriented Development Sidewalk Improvements ($780,000) Branford : Pedestrian Connectivity Improvements ($800,000)

: Pedestrian Connectivity Improvements ($800,000) Bridgeport : ADA Improvements in the East Side ($798,008)

: ADA Improvements in the East Side ($798,008) Bristol : Replacing Handicap Ramps at Key Locations ($793,184)

: Replacing Handicap Ramps at Key Locations ($793,184) Canton : Safety Connections to Farmington River Rail Trail ($223,478)

: Safety Connections to Farmington River Rail Trail ($223,478) East Granby : Town Campus Sidewalk Connections ($690,000)

: Town Campus Sidewalk Connections ($690,000) East Hampton : Village Center Sidewalks and Streetscape ($800,000)

: Village Center Sidewalks and Streetscape ($800,000) Manchester : Keeney Street Sidewalk Installation ($800,000)

: Keeney Street Sidewalk Installation ($800,000) New Britain : West Main Street Pedestrian Connectivity and Safety Improvements ($794,400)

: West Main Street Pedestrian Connectivity and Safety Improvements ($794,400) New Haven : Wintergreen Area Pedestrian Improvements ($669,600)

: Wintergreen Area Pedestrian Improvements ($669,600) Norwalk : Hospital Hill Village Safety Enhancements ($800,000)

: Hospital Hill Village Safety Enhancements ($800,000) Plainfield : Phase 1, Segment 1B Shepard Hill Road Safety Improvements ($604,800)

: Phase 1, Segment 1B Shepard Hill Road Safety Improvements ($604,800) Shelton : Downtown Shelton ADA Improvements Project ($563,000)

: Downtown Shelton ADA Improvements Project ($563,000) South Windsor : Town of South Windsor Cross Town Trails ($800,000)

: Town of South Windsor Cross Town Trails ($800,000) Stamford : Belltown Neighborhood Connectivity and Safety Project ($800,000)

: Belltown Neighborhood Connectivity and Safety Project ($800,000) Waterbury : Baldwin Street Sidewalk Improvements-Phase I ($784,835)

: Baldwin Street Sidewalk Improvements-Phase I ($784,835) Wolcott: Bicycle/Pedestrian Bridge/Sidewalk Over the Cornelis Dam ($231,000)

The five rounds have awarded 121 grants totalling more than $50 million. More grants are expected to be awarded in 2024. Towns and cities selected for grants must complete projects within three years.