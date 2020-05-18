Governor Lamont delays reopening hair salons, barbershops

A man gets a hair cut at a hairdressing salon in Sevres, outside Paris, Monday, May 11, 2020. The French began leaving their homes and apartments for the first time in two months without permission slips as the country cautiously lifted its lockdown. Clothing stores, coiffures and other businesses large and small were reopening on Monday with strict precautions to keep the coronavirus at bay. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont has announced on Monday that he is delaying the reopening of hair salons and barbershops.

Salons and barbershops were originally due to reopen on Wednesday, May 20, during phase one of the state’s reopen plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Both Governor Lamont and Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo now intend to reopen hair salons and barbershops in their respective states in early June.

We've been hearing a lot of feedback, and at this time I think the best approach is that we hit pause on the reopening of hair salons and barbershops, take a step back, and allow some more time as preparations continue to be made. https://t.co/e7tRY49pay — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 18, 2020

Related: Hairstylists, salon owners say May 20 too soon to reopen salons, State changes restrictions to ease reopening

This announcement comes after several hairstylists and barbers expressed concerns about reopening. Many came forward to News 8 to express that salons should not be a part of this first stage, saying that the health risks, coupled with the state’s strict guidelines on social distancing, PPE, and limiting service, is not worth it.

Some of the restrictions include 50% capacity in the building, hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes present at entrance points, work stations must be six feet apart with physical barriers, and stylists, at first, weren’t allowed to use blow dryers over concerns of moving possible contaminants around. However, that restriction was later reversed so salons would have been able to use hair dryers, (dome-shaped that go over the head, and hand-held). Salons and barbershops are also by appointment only with no one allowed to wait in a waiting room.

Related: Guidelines for restaurants, retailers, hair salons and offices reopening on May 20

Hairstylists previously told News 8, “In the hairdressing industry, there’s really no such thing as social-distancing. We’re in direct physical contact.”

Another stylist explained, “Realistically, I don’t think phase one is a good idea. I think we should re-evaluate it.”

A hairstylist at Cutting Crew said, “Even with the restrictions and if we do have the proper safety equipment, we still come in contact with multiple people every day. I understand it is going to be 50% less than what we were doing before but realistically, we can do 20 haircuts in a day, maybe now it’s only 10….We have to be close to people, we can’t stand six feet away or successfully execute a haircut or cut somebody’s bangs. How could you do that?”

Related: CT hairstylists address concerns as the state heads toward reopening date

Many salons felt pressure to open however, despite their concerns, in fear of losing customers.

“The problem is if I choose not to open my salon, and the salon down the street opens, now my customers are going to the salon down the street,” said a salon owner.