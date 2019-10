Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont got in the ‘spooky’ spirit Thursday night when he dressed up in costume and handed out candy to trick-or-treaters.

He could be seen wearing a fur cloak and joined by his wife in a long white wig outside a decked-out governor’s mansion.

Lamont Handing out candy Halloween 2019

Early in the day, Lamont tweeted, “Halloween is going to be dino-mite #dadjokes,” sharing a video of someone in a blowup dinosaur costume surprising him in his office Thursday afternoon.