HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. and state flags will fly at half-staff in Connecticut through Thursday to honor the victims of the mass shooting in Allen, Texas, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Sunday.

Eight people were killed, and seven others were injured, in the shooting outside an outlet mall just north of Dallas. Three of the victims are in critical condition, authorities said. The victims range from ages 5 to 61.

“I am sickened and heartbroken by another mass casualty shooting of innocent people at the hands of someone with an AR-15-style assault weapon,” Lamont said in a written statement. “Our elected leaders in Congress have become too complacent and comfortable with doing nothing to protect Americans from this epidemic of gun violence. The overwhelming majority of Americans support meaningful reforms on gun violence prevention, and it is far past time that Congress acts.”

Investigators are still reviewing video that shows the suspected gunman stepping out of a car and opening fire on people on the sidewalk at the Allen Premium Outlet on Saturday afternoon.

A police officer who happened to be in the area responded to the shots fired and took down the 33-year-old suspect, who authorities said interacted with Neo-Nazi and white supremacist content online.

This marks the 199th mass shooting in the United States in 2023.