Governor Lamont proposes to ban flavored vaping products

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– The governor is proposing to ban popular flavored vaping products, all in an effort to prevent youth vaping. But people we spoke to say it goes too far.

Governor Ned Lamont is proposing an outright ban on all flavored vaping products, a move that goes beyond federal requirements.

The proposal:

Caps maximum nicotine at 35 milligrams per milliliter.

Adds two state investigators to enforce and monitor the ban.

Implements a 50 percent wholesale tax on vaping liquid.

Increases penalties for shops that sell to minors.

“I haven’t smoked since I started vaping,” said Jill Katz, of Newington.

Jill Katz says the move goes too far.

“I would go back to smoking cigarettes, which is a lot more harmful,” said Katz.

Katz says she is better off vaping than smoking cigarettes.

“I feel a lot better. I can breathe when I work out. I have a lot more energy. I’m not tired in the morning. My circulation has gotten better,” said Katz.

“My mom smoked, my grandfather smoked. They both quit for vaping,” said Rachael Duckworth, Artisan Vapor & CBD, Newington Store Manager.

Rachael Duckworth manages Artisan Vapor & CBD in Newington and while she is sympathetic to the issue of teen vaping, she says that can be tackled with more enforcement.

“With youths, it’s more gas stations,” said Duckworth.

Duckworth is worried that a ban on flavors could force more Connecticut residents to turn back to traditional cigarettes.

“In vape juice there’s only four ingredients: propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, nicotine and flavoring. Propylene glycol is in your laxatives, vegetable glycerin is in your food,” said Duckwort.

The tax is expected to generate about $600,000 annually. It also requires schools to teach vaping prevention.