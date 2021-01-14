Governor Lamont recuperating after hip surgery

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont was recuperating at home Wednesday following hip replacement surgery, according to his communications director.

Max Reiss said in a statement that the 67-year-old Democrat had undergone the medical procedure at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Stamford.

Reiss said the surgery was “previously scheduled.”

Reiss said the governor was “feeling well” and will undergo physical therapy to aid in his recuperation. Lamont is expected to make a speedy recovery.