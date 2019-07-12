Governor Lamont signs bill mandating newborn spinal screening

(WTNH) — Starting in 2020, Connecticut hospitals will be required to test newborns for a genetic disease in their spines.

Governor Ned Lamont signed a bill this week that mandates screening for spinal muscular atrophy.

The disease damages the nerves that control movement like walking, eating, and breathing. It’s the number one genetic cause of death for infants.

Parents can opt out of the requirement if they have a religious objection.\

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.