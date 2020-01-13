 

Governor Lamont signs state law that increases Medicaid reimbursement rates over the next seven years

Connecticut

by: WTNH Staff

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont made it official: the big, out-of-court settlement with the State’s hospitals is now law.

The Governor signed the agreement Monday in a brief ceremony at Griffin Hospital.

It passed in the legislature last month during a Special Session.

The deal will avoid a potential $4 billion liability over past State hospital tax policy.

The deal calls for a 2% increase in Medicaid reimbursement rates every year for the next seven years.

“This settlement is a win for everyone in Connecticut, but most importantly, the patients and the community we serve.”

– Jennifer Jackson, CEO CT Hospital Association

