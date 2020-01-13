Governor Lamont signs state law that increases Medicaid reimbursement rates over the next seven years

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont made it official: the big, out-of-court settlement with the State’s hospitals is now law.
The Governor signed the agreement Monday in a brief ceremony at Griffin Hospital.
It passed in the legislature last month during a Special Session.
The deal will avoid a potential $4 billion liability over past State hospital tax policy.
The deal calls for a 2% increase in Medicaid reimbursement rates every year for the next seven years.
“This settlement is a win for everyone in Connecticut, but most importantly, the patients and the community we serve.”– Jennifer Jackson, CEO CT Hospital Association