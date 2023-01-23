WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been a violent start to 2023, and just last weekend a deadly double shooting took place in New Haven.

As we head into the fourth week of the new year there have already been five homicides in the Elm City so far. And it’s not just in New Haven. In Waterbury, a man was shot and killed last week.

In light of this string of violence, a discussion will be held on Monday to find ways to fight gun violence in the state. The purpose of these initiatives is to prevent more shootings and fatalities, like the latest shootings in New Haven.

Police identified 33-year-old Michael Wint as one of the victims, he was found shot in his car around 1 a.m. on Saturday. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A little while later, a 21-year-old man arrived at another hospital with gunshot wounds. He is in critical but stable condition.

Officers went on to say the two shootings are linked. Community activists are saying the violence needs to end.

“They say always give it time to work but while we’re giving it time to work, there’s another dead kid, another dead human being. I mean how many dead people does it take before anything is going to work?” asked activist Raymond Jackson.

Governor Ned Lamont will meet with the Mayors of Waterbury, New Haven, Bridgeport, and other state representatives to discuss new gun violence measures. This will also include gun violence intervention funding and the proposed banning of open carry.

The conference will be held at the Waterbury Police Department at 11 a.m.