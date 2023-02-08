HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont is expected to deliver his state budget address on Wednesday.

There are many topics on the agenda, and a few of those include lowering taxes, building more housing, and canceling medical debt. Lamont will be able to discuss spending rather than cutting, as the state has a budget surplus. So, the question is: what’s the best way to spend it?

Tax cuts are widely favored, so that is at the top of the priority list. Lamont already is announcing cuts to the state income tax for people making less than $100,000 a year. He also stated that he would like to increase earned income credit to 40%. That would help an estimated 200,000 low-income households.

The Governor’s budget may also increase education spending by more than $100 million, which includes an additional $200 million for workforce housing. That would mean building over 6,000 new housing units over the two years of the budget.

Energy efficiency is another topic the Governor is expected to discuss, as well as transportation funding and fiscal guard rails so that every budget address can discuss spending rather than budget cuts.

This address, however, is just Lamont’s proposed budget. The general assembly will have to work from there to come up with the official budget, which is due in a few months.

The address will take place at noon, at the Capitol. News 8 will provide full coverage of the event.